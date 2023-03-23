MBTA: April Service Changes Will Allow Crews to Perform Track Improvement Work on the Red Line

The MBTA today announced service changes in April on the Red, Blue, Orange, and Green lines, the Fairmount and Franklin/Foxboro Commuter Rail Lines, and Haverhill Commuter Rail Line.

April service changes on the Red Line will focus on rail and tie replacement work:

Accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Braintree and JFK/UMass Stations during the weekend of April 1-2 . This service change will allow MBTA crews to perform critical rail and tie replacement work along the track in multiple areas along the Braintree Branch that will alleviate speed restrictions.

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between North Quincy and JFK/UMass Stations beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 3-6 . This service change will allow MBTA crews to continue the tie replacement work on the Braintree Branch that began during the April 1-2 weekend and perform clean-up activities.

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Park Street and JFK/UMass Stations beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 18-20 . This service change will allow MBTA crews to perform pre-work activities including equipment and materials staging in preparation for the weekend diversions on April 22-23 and April 29-30.

Accessible shuttle buses will provide service between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass Stations during the weekend of April 22-23 . This service change will allow MBTA crews to perform critical rail and tie replacement work along the track in this area that will alleviate speed restrictions near South Station.

Accessible shuttle buses will provide service between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass Stations during the weekend of April 29-30 . This service change will allow MBTA crews to continue rail and tie replacement to alleviate speed restrictions near South Station as well as perform work near the First Street gate in Cambridge.

April service changes on the Blue Line will focus on rail and tie replacement work:

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Government Center and Orient Heights Stations beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 10-13 . Shuttle buses will not serve Bowdoin station. This service change will allow MBTA crews to begin rail replacement and track alignment work on the Blue Line that will alleviate speed restrictions.

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Government Center and Orient Heights Stations beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 24-27 . Shuttle buses will not serve Bowdoin station. This service change will allow MBTA crews to continue rail replacement and track alignment work on the Blue Line that will alleviate multiple speed restrictions.

Due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction, Orange and Green Line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area during the weekend of April 1-2 and on Saturday, April 8 . Orange Line train service will be suspended between Back Bay and North Station. Orange Line riders are asked to use Green Line service between Copley and Government Center stations. Green Line trolley service will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between North Station and Government Center Station. Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand transportation – Orange and Green Line riders should ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.

Fairmount and Franklin/Foxboro Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between South Station and Readville Station beginning at approximately 9 PM on March 31 , during the weekend of April 1-2 , beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 7 , and during the weekend of April 8-9 to perform bridge replacement work at the East Cottage Street and Norfolk Avenue bridges. Over one hundred years old, both bridges are in the process of being replaced with updated steel infrastructures to improve safety and reliability. Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Readville and Forge Park/495 Stations.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and Reading Stations for sixteen days from April 22-May 7 to perform Automated Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed. Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Reading and North Station.

Due to an anticipated increase of riders expected to use the MBTA to travel for Boston Marathon events, there will be no scheduled service changes during the weekend of April 15-16 .

Signage will be in place during all scheduled changes in service to direct riders to shuttle bus stops. Extra MBTA personnel and Transit Ambassadors will also be on-hand to assist riders.

The MBTA previously announced service changes taking place in March on the Red, Mattapan, Orange, and Green Lines as well as Haverhill and Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Lines. Riders are encouraged to visit mbta.com for a complete list.

The MBTA will announce additional service changes in advance as they are confirmed and scheduled. The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place.

