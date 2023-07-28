MBTA August Service Changes Include Red Line

The MBTA on Friday (July 28th) announced service changes in August on the Red, Green, Orange, Silver, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Lowell lines. The MBTA will continue working to improve service reliability across the system.

Red Line service changes will allow MBTA crews to perform critical rail and tie replacement work that will alleviate speed restrictions:

Accessible shuttle bus service will replace evening weekday trains between North Quincy and JFK/UMass Stations beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service Tuesdays through Thursdays on the following dates:

beginning at approximately on the following dates: August 1-3, August 8-10 .

Accessible shuttle bus service will replace evening weekday trains between Quincy Center and Braintree Stations beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service Tuesdays through Thursdays on the following dates:

beginning at approximately on the following dates: August 15-17 , August 22-24 , August 29-31 .

Accessible shuttle bus service will replace trains between JFK/UMass and Braintree Stations beginning at approximately 8:45 PM on Friday and through the weekend to the end of service on Sunday on the following dates:

beginning at approximately Friday, August 4 , through Sunday, August 6, Friday, August 11 , through Sunday, August 13, Friday, August 18 , through Sunday, August 20 , Friday, August 25 , through Sunday, August 27 .



The Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines, which run adjacent to the Red Line, will also experience service changes. Accessible shuttle bus service will replace trains between South Station and Braintree:

On evenings Tuesdays through Fridays after 7:30 PM through the end of service on:

o August 1-4 ,

o August 8-11 ,

o August 15-18 ,

o August 22-25 .

On evenings Tuesday through Thursday after 7:30 PM through the end of service on:

o August 29-31 .

And during the weekends of:

o August 5-6 ,

o August 12-13 ,

o August 19-20 ,

o August 26-27 .

Accessible express shuttle bus service will also operate directly between South Station and Braintree Station.

Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Braintree Stations. Keolis Customer Service Agents, MBTA staff, and Transit Ambassadors will be on-site at impacted stations to support riders.

The diversion schedule will be available online soon at mbta.com/CommuterRail.

As previously announced, due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction, Orange and Green Line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area all day for 12 days from July 29- August 9 :

Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should instead exit at North Station or State, less than a half-mile from Haymarket (or a four- to eight-minute walk), and travel to the Haymarket area.

trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should instead exit at North Station or State, less than a half-mile from Haymarket (or a four- to eight-minute walk), and travel to the Haymarket area. Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station, with riders instead asked to walk above ground between these stations – Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station are each less than a half mile from each other (about a five- to 10-minute walk). The distance between Government Center to North Station is about three-quarters of a mile (about a 13-minute walk).

service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station, with riders instead asked to walk above ground between these stations – Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station are each less than a half mile from each other (about a five- to 10-minute walk). The distance between Government Center to North Station is about three-quarters of a mile (about a 13-minute walk). Riders are also reminded that Orange Line / Green Line connections can also be made via the Winter Street Concourse, which connects Park Street and Downtown Crossing Stations.



Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand transportation – Orange and Green Line riders should ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.

Silver Line Routes 1, 2, and 3 will be re-routed to the street level between Silver Line Way and South Station beginning at approximately 8:45 PM on August 11 through the weekend until approximately 9 PM on August 13 . This service change will allow for continued safety, waterproofing, and station resiliency improvement work at Courthouse Station.

Lowell Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Lowell and Wilmington Stations during the weekend of August 5-6 . This service change allows crews to perform vegetation clearing work along the line.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/alerts. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site during these service changes to offer information and assistance. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on Twitter @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in July on the Green, Orange, and Worcester lines. More information is available here.

The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/alerts, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, or TikTok @thembta.