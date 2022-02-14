MBTA Breaks Ground On New Bus Facility

By SCOTT JACKSON

City, state and federal officials gathered in South Quincy on Monday morning to break ground on the MBTA’s new bus maintenance facility, which will be the first T garage constructed to accommodate an all-electric bus fleet.

The new bus maintenance facility will be located at 599 Burgin Parkway, formerly home of a Lowe’s store, and is slated to open in 2024. Construction of the new facility will be partially paid for with funds the MBTA will receive from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress in November.

The new bus maintenance building will replace the MBTA’s current facility at 954 Hancock St., which has been in use for more than a century and can only accommodate the T’s oldest buses.

The new facility is being designed to accommodate an entire fleet of battery-electric buses and have will capacity for 120 such buses once it opens, up from the 86 currently based out of the Hancock Street garage. The new building will be the MBTA’s first designed for an all-electric fleet.

“This is a critical component of our modernization program,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Monday. “It is going to replace a 104-year-old garage with a completely modern, state-of-the-art facility that is going to be the first garage in our system to accommodate a fleet of zero-emission battery-electric-buses. This will be the first, but I promise you it will not be the last.”

The fleet of battery-electric buses will, “provide cleaner and more reliable service to not only Quincy but the surrounding communities,” Poftak added.

Gov. Charlie Baker noted the MBTA plans to convert its entire bus fleet to electric models.

“This facility is the first of what will be many as the MBTA goes through the process of completely transforming its bus fleet away from diesel-based and fossil-fuel-based powered vehicles to an entirely electric fleet,” Baker said. “That is, for all of here in the commonwealth, a very good story and very good news.”

Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat and the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, credited the Bay State’s federal delegation for their work in getting the infrastructure bill approved in Congress.

“I am thrilled to be here in my district…to see what is going to become the maintenance facility in Quincy. Having fought to keep the old maintenance facility open, this is like a breath of fresh air,” Mariano said.

“To have the federal participation on this is truly remarkable. I often wondered what we were going to do when we got the news the Quincy bus yard may close, but to the rescue came the federal government. As someone who has to put vote togethers, I have a strong appreciation for what the federal delegation has gone through to be here today to make these announcements.”

Mariano said he looks forward to the day when the first electric bus arrives at the new bus maintenance facility.

“We know how important the T is. We agreed to have four stations in the city of Quincy, and it was a commitment to public transportation that put those four stations in this city,” Mariano said. “Now, moving to electric buses, it can’t fit in the old maintenance facility. We stand in what will be the game-changing move to electric buses. I am excited and I look forward to the day when the first electric bus comes in.”

Mayor Thomas Koch, who is also the vice chairperson of the MBTA’s board of directors, said residents would benefit from the new electric buses because they won’t spew diesel fumes onto city streets.

“I think about driving Hancock Street on a summer day when it’s 90 degrees and there is a bus in front of you spewing diesel fumes and your ventilation system is sucking it into the car and how disgusting it is,” Koch said.

“This is going to completely change that experience on Hancock Street and so many streets in Quincy, the South Shore and across the commonwealth.”