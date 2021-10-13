MBTA Bus Network Redesign Virtual Public Meeting Oct. 27

The MBTA and MassDOT will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 PM to discuss the Bus Network Redesign Project. An initiative of the Better Bus Project, the MBTA and MassDOT’s Bus Network Redesign Project is taking a look at the bus system as a whole in order to recommend a new network that better serves the needs of the region.

The project’s second public meeting will present the approach and principles used by MassDOT and the MBTA to propose a transformed bus network through the Bus Network Redesign process. These design principles will shape the draft network map that the MBTA will share and discuss extensively with the public later this winter.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Members of the public can register for the meeting online. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

More about Bus Network Redesign:

The Bus Network Redesign Project completely re-imagines the MBTA’s bus network to reflect these changes and to create a better experience for current and future bus riders. This redesign reflects rider feedback collected during one of the early phases of the Better Bus Project. It builds on work already done and guides recommendations for changes that address route design, frequency of service, hours of service, and coverage area.

This plan prioritizes riders in transit-critical communities like Roxbury, Everett, Chelsea, Mattapan, and Lynn. It is a once-in-a-generation attempt to make bold, foundational improvements to the bus network for the people who depend on it most, the T said.

Accommodations:

These meetings are accessible to people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Accessibility accommodations and language services will be provided free of charge upon request, as available. Such services include documents in alternate formats, translated materials, assistive listening devices, and interpreters (including American Sign Language).

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation and/or language services, please email publicengagement@mbta.com.

Para más información o para pedir arreglos razonables y/o servicios lingüísticos, por favor envíe un e-mail publicengagement@mbta.com.

如需進一步瞭解或要求合理的便利設備和/或語言服務，請電郵publicengagement@mbta.com.

如需进一步了解或要求合理的便利设备和/或语言服务，请电邮publicengagement@mbta.com.

Para mais informações, ou para solicitar serviços de acesso e/ou linguísticos em termos razoáveis, contactar por email publicengagement@mbta.com.

Pour plus d’informations ou pour obtenir un accommodement raisonnable et/ou des services linguistiques, veuillez envoyer un publicengagement@mbta.com.