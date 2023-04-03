MBTA Continues Aggressive Hiring Campaign, Offering $7,500 Sign-on Bonus for Multiple Positions

The MBTA announces that, effective April 15, the MBTA will increase its sign-on bonus to $7,500 for applicants applying to a number of eligible positions throughout the MBTA as part of its aggressive hiring campaign.

The list of positions eligible to receive the $7,500 sign-on bonus has also been expanded and includes Bus Operators, Rail Repairers, Track Laborers, Streetcar Operators, Subway Train Operators, Service Technicians, and Fuelers. Previously, the MBTA’s recruitment efforts included a $4,500 sign-on bonus for new Bus Operators only.

Prospective candidates looking for a rewarding career where they can have a positive impact on the entire region should visit mbta.com/careers for more information on open positions and to learn about the MBTA’s many benefits and incentives. The MBTA continues to be part of area career fairs throughout the spring and summer months and beyond, and will also host several mobile recruitment events within various Boston-area neighborhoods. The MBTA continues to seek out opportunities to connect with the public on open positions at the T, and the mobile recruitment events will include a customized MBTA bus outfitted with workstations and computers where applicants can meet with MBTA recruiters, discuss career opportunities, and apply for a job on the spot:

· MBTA Recruitment Event:

o In person on April 15 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Jubilee Christian Church, 1500 Blue Hill Avenue, in Mattapan.

· UMass Dartmouth Career Fair:

o In person on April 18 from noon to 3 PM at UMass Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, in Dartmouth.

· MBTA Recruitment Event:

o In person on April 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Wollaston Station Parking Lot, 90 Woodbine Street, in Quincy.

· MBTA Recruitment Event:

o In person on April 29 from 10 AM to 1 PM at North Shore Community College – Lynn Campus, 750 Washington Street, in Lynn.

· Latino Career Expo:

o In person on May 4 from 1 PM to 8:30 PM at the Marriott Courtyard Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont Street, in Boston.

· MBTA Recruitment Event:

o In person on May 6 from 10 AM to 1 PM at Wonderland Station Parking Lot, 1234 North Shore Road, in East Revere.

· National Aviation Academy Career Fair Career Fair:

o In person on July 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the National Aviation Academy, 130 Baker Avenue Extension, in Concord.

· National Aviation Academy Career Fair Career Fair:

o In person on October 26 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the National Aviation Academy, 130 Baker Avenue Extension, in Concord.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has requested $20 million in the Commonwealth’s March supplemental budget for new resources that can enable the MBTA to better recruit and retain employees to meet its needs. This includes money that could be used for incentives such as hiring and retention bonuses, increased pay for Bus Operators, and a robust marketing campaign.

As a tight labor market impacts staffing at transit agencies across the country, the MBTA has streamlined and fast-tracked its hiring process through digitization, improving hiring cycle times, and doubling the size of its HR Recruiting team. The MBTA has also gone to many online and in-person career fairs across the region; collaborated with local partners like education centers, MassHire, and more regarding identifying eligible candidates; and continues to brainstorm innovative ideas to promote the MBTA’s many benefits and incentives. Making steady progress on its recruitment efforts, the MBTA nearly doubled the number of new hires in the first half of Fiscal Year 2023 (676 hires) when compared to the same period in Fiscal Year 2022 (344 hires). Employee retirement is cyclical and is incorporated into the MBTA’s ongoing workforce planning and retention efforts.

The MBTA offers competitive salaries, extensive healthcare benefits, free public transit, training programs, tuition assistance, employee assistance programs, and an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. MBTA employees also receive attractive retirement plans, paid vacation, holidays, and sick time, and flexible spending accounts. The MBTA also covers the cost of obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License as part of the Bus Operator hiring and training process, which is an over $10,000 value.

Members of the public can view open positions online and visit the MBTA website for more information on insurance and other benefits.

The MBTA envisions a thriving region enabled by a best-in-class transit system. The MBTA’s mission is to serve the public by providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation, and holds core values built around safety, service, equity, and sustainability. Each employee that works for the MBTA performs their roles based on our vision, mission, and values. The MBTA is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

For full information on starting a career at the T, visit mbta.com/careers, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, or TikTok @thembta.