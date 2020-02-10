MBTA Employee Killed At Quincy Center Station

By SCOTT JACKSON

An MBTA employee died Saturday following what officials called a tragic accident at the Quincy Center station’s busway.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office on Sunday identified the MBTA employee as Sanyi Harris, age 45, of Brockton. David Traub, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said the investigation into her death remains ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.

“The incident remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected at this time,” Traub said Monday.

Police were called to the busway, which is located on the Hancock Street side of the station, shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was taken to Quincy Medical Center but did not survive her injuries.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the agency was mourning their employee’s death and would not release additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

In a joint statement Monday afternoon, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and Jim Evers, the president of the Boston Carmen’s Union, called Harris a dedicated mother, employee, friend and union sister.

“As we mourn the loss of MBTA Bus Operator Sanyi Harris, we ask that people continue to keep her family, friends, and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers. Sanyi was a dedicated mother, employee, friend, and union sister at the MBTA since 2011,” Poftak and Evers said.

“Bus Operators perform a difficult job and are crucial to the delivery of the MBTA’s core services.

“Sanyi’s death is an immense tragedy and her family, friends, and colleagues are owed a thorough investigation into the circumstances to determine the cause of this accident, as well as any potential risks that could have been contributing factors.

“The T and the Union will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

The MBTA, they added, offers access to grief counseling 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the T’s Employee Assistance Program, which can be contacted at 617-222-5381.