MBTA Fare Changes Effective July 1: All Express Buses Charge Inner Express Fares, Youth Pass Validity Expansion, End of Lynn 1A Pilot, End of Quincy Center 1A Mitigation

The MBTA reminds customers that changes to Outer Express Bus fares affecting Route 354, the expansion of Youth Pass validity, the end of the Lynn Commuter Rail Zone 1A fare pilot, and the end of the Quincy Center Commuter Rail Zone 1A fare mitigation will all take place on Thursday, July . Full details are available at mbta.com/2021FareChanges.

Combined Inner/Outer Express Bus Fares:

Effective July 1, all Outer Express Bus Routes ($5.25 per trip) will be converted to Inner Bus fares ($4.25 per trip) and will accept Monthly Inner Express Bus Passes.

Customers who typically take Route 352/354 will have their fares automatically changed to the lower Inner Express Bus rate starting July 1. If purchasing a monthly pass for July, customers can select the Inner Express Bus Pass to get the lower rate. More information on bus fares is available at mbta.com

Expanded Access for the Youth Pass Program:

The Youth Pass Program is a partnership between the MBTA and participating cities and towns that offers young adults with low incomes roughly 50% reduced one-way fares or $30 monthly LinkPasses on the bus, subway, and Fairmount Line Zone 1A stations.

Since July 2020, Youth Pass cardholders have been able to purchase half-price tickets for Commuter Rail on board, at ticket windows, and via the mTicket app as part of an MBTA fare pilot. This pilot was made permanent along with other Youth Pass improvements. As such, effective July 1, 2021, Youth Pass riders will be able to purchase half-price Commuter Rail tickets on a permanent basis. Youth Passes will also be valid for reduced fares on Express Buses and ferries.

Lynn Commuter Rail Zone 1A Fare Pilot Expiration:

Zone 1A Commuter Rail fares were piloted in Lynn as a pandemic-related measure to relieve crowding on nearby buses and improve social distancing. This fare pilot will end June 30, 2021, with Lynn Station returning to a Zone 2 fare beginning July 1, 2021.

If customers are purchasing a ticket or pass on mTicket for use in July, customers are asked to wait until July 1 to ensure that it is for the correct zone.

Quincy Center Commuter Rail Zone 1A Fare Expiration:

Zone 1A Commuter Rail fares were temporarily accepted at Quincy Center Station in order to mitigate Red Line service impacts during both the closure of Wollaston Station and North Quincy Garage Development construction. Wollaston was reopened in August 2019, surface parking currently provides sufficient access to North Quincy, and the North Quincy Garage is anticipated to open later this year. As a result, Quincy Center Station’s Zone 1A fare designation will end June 30, with Quincy Center returning to a Zone 1 fare beginning July 1.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/2021FareChanges