MBTA Files ENF For Quincy Bus Maintenance Facility

The MBTA announcs that it has filed the Environmental Notification Form (ENF) to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) Office for the Quincy Bus Maintenance Facility.

This project will replace the existing bus maintenance facility on Hancock Street in Quincy, which is the oldest bus facility in the system and lacks the technology and space to accommodate new buses. The old facility will be replaced with a new facility at 599 Thomas Burgin Parkway that is being designed to house a larger, more modern fleet, improving operational efficiency and allowing for more potential service in the future.

MEPA seeks public comment as part of the review process with the ENF available online here. All written comments must be received by Tuesday, September 29. Participants can submit their comments through the MEPA Public Comment Portal or email comments to MEPA@mass.gov. EEA# 16267 and the project name (Quincy Bus Maintenance Facility) should be included in the subject line.

On Monday, September 21, at 10 a.m., the MEPA office will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to describe the proposed project, potential impacts and mitigation, and answer clarifying questions. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss the environmental issues and impacts, and will be guided on how to officially submit comments for the record through the MEPA Public Comment Portal or via MEPA@mass.gov.

Join the virtual Zoom meeting by clicking here, or participate via telephone by calling 929-205-6099, 301-715-8592, or 312-626-6799.

This meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. The MBTA provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request (including but not limited to interpreters in American Sign Language and languages other than English, open or closed captioning for videos, assistive listening devices and alternate material formats, such as audio tapes, Braille and large print).

For accommodation or language assistance, please contact Lydia Rivera by phone at 617-851-1095 or by email to QuincyBus@mbta.com.

