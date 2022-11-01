MBTA General Manager To Resign

By SCOTT JACKSON

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak on Tuesday announced he will resign from his position in early January, days before the state’s new governor takes office.

Poftak, who has been the head of the transit agency since January 2019, announced his resignation in a letter to MBTA employees.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that January 3rd, 2023 will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA General Manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you,” Poftak wrote. “While we have faced and will continue to face challenges, I believe in the strength and resilience of the MBTA. As I look back on my four years as General Manager, I take great pride in what we have accomplished together.

“We kept service going (and made it better) through a global pandemic. In a world where a lot of people stayed home, the MBTA was out there serving our transit dependent customers. And while we know we have more work to do on safety, we have made great strides as an organization, building stafﬁng, expertise, and above all, commitment to making the system as safe as it can be. We have also taken the term ‘Building a Better T’ and put it into action – investing billions of dollars into modernizing the system with real results – modernizing the bus ﬂeet, building out commuter rail infrastructure, completing the GLX extension, and major improvements across the core system – just to name a few.”

Poftak added that he would spend the rest of his tenure, “focused on preparing for the transition to a new administration and to new leadership here at the MBTA.”