MBTA Interim General Manager Appointed

Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler announced Thursday (Dec. 22) the appointment of MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville to the position of interim general manager effective Jan. 4, 2023. Gonneville succeeds Steve Poftak, who has served as general manager since Jan. 1, 2019.

Gonneville previously served as interim GM in 2018 until Poftak assumed the position of general manager.

“Jeff Gonneville has proven his leadership abilities as deputy general manager and in other senior management positions with the T,” Tesler said.“Jeff is a seasoned leader and has vast knowledge of all aspects of the T, from budgeting to service to capital investments. I am confident Jeff will be able to guide the MBTA well during this time of transition.”

Gonneville has been at the MBTA for more than 20 years working his way up the Operations ranks. Before becoming deputy general manager, he held key executive roles at the MBTA. He was chief operating officer (COO) for two years and, as COO, he was responsible for the operation of the light and heavy rail lines and the bus system.

Gonneville is an active participant in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). He served as chair to both the APTA Bus Technical Maintenance Committee and the Vehicle Maintenance Committee for Northeast Passenger Transportation Association (NEPTA). He also served on panels for the Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP), he has also represented the MBTA on the APTA Board of Directors. His entire professional career, over 25 years, has been dedicated to public transportation.

Gonneville is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a B.S. in mechanical engineering.

