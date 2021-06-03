MBTA Service Schedule Changes Virtual Public Meeting June 10

The MBTA Service Planning team will provide information about upcoming schedule changes that go into effect in June and July of 2021at a virtual public meeting beginning at 6 PM on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

As part of the presentation the service planning team will cover the following:

· Specifics of the service changes and impacted routes.

· The service planning process.

· Why route changes are necessary.

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on future service changes.

The meeting will be held via a Zoom webinar. Members of the public may register here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent that contains information about joining the webinar. If you do not have computer access, call 617-448-4374 to get the call-in number for the meeting.

These meetings are accessible to people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Accessibility accommodations and language services will be provided free of charge, upon request, as available. Such services include documents in alternate formats, translated materials, assistive listening devices, and interpreters (including American Sign Language).

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation and/or language services, please email publicengagement@mbta.com.

Para más información o para pedir arreglos razonables y/o servicios lingüísticos, por favor envíe un e-mail publicengagement@mbta.com.

如需進一步瞭解或要求合理的便利設備和/或語言服務，請電郵publicengagement@mbta.com.

如需进一步了解或要求合理的便利设备和/或语言服务，请电邮publicengagement@mbta.com.

Para mais informações, ou para solicitar serviços de acesso e/ou linguísticos em termos razoáveis, contactar por email publicengagement@mbta.com.

Pour plus d’informations ou pour obtenir un accommodement raisonnable et/ou des services linguistiques, veuillez envoyer un publicengagement@mbta.com.

For more information about service changes this summer, visit www.mbta.com/servicechanges.