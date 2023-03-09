MBTA Spring 2023 Schedules Take Effect This Month

The MBTA has issued its Spring 2023 Service Schedules, which take effect at varying times this month. The MBTA typically adjusts service schedules quarterly to reflect the levels of service being delivered.

Effective March 12, minor departure time changes will take place on the Red, Blue, and Orange lines, and time between trains will be similar to their current frequency. There will be no changes in service to the Green or Mattapan lines. Upcoming subway service schedules are available on mbta.com/subway.

Effective March 12, some bus routes will operate with more frequency, one route with less frequency, and some routes will undergo routing or departure time changes. If a route or bus stop is affected by these schedule changes, the MBTA advises riders to use Trip Planner to find the most up-to-date service options. Upcoming bus service schedules are available on each route’s individual webpage available on mbta.com/bus.

Effective March 27, East Boston ferry service will resume for the season. Effective Memorial Day weekend, weekend service will also resume between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, and Long Wharf. Upcoming ferry service schedules are available on mbta.com/ferry.

Upcoming spring 2023 schedules for the Commuter Rail will be available soon. There will be no changes in RIDE service.

