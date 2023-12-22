MBTA To Provide Free Service After 8 PM On New Year’s Eve

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announces that free service on all modes will be available after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 through the end of the service day to help support safe celebrations on New Year’s Eve. Full holiday service schedule information is available at mbta.com/holidays.

December 31: Increased New Year’s Eve Service:

· Subway: All subway lines will operate on a Sunday schedule with increased service after 3 PM.

· Buses and The RIDE: Buses and The RIDE will operate on a Sunday schedule.

· Ferry: Charlestown ferry services will end at 6 PM.

· Commuter Rail: The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule and provide late-night service with last trains held at North and South Stations until after midnight.

· CharlieCard Store: The CharlieCard Store will be closed on the observed December 31, New Year’s Eve Day (and also observed on December 29, 2023).

January 1: New Year’s Day Schedule

· Sunday Schedule: All subway lines, buses, and The RIDE will operate on a Sunday schedule.

· Weekend Schedule: The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule.

· Closed: All ferry services will not operate and the CharlieCard Store will be closed.

For more information, visit mbta.com/holidays or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTAand @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.