MBTA To Update New Quincy Bus Facility At Virtual Public Meeting Feb. 15

The MBTA will host a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in order to provide an update on the MBTA’s bus electrification program.

At this meeting, staff will provide updates on the MBTA’s bus electrification program, including construction of the new Quincy and Arborway bus facilities. Staff will also outline our plan for modernization of all bus facilities to accommodate electric buses.

In addition, staff will present an overview of the upcoming conversion of the bus fleet operating on Routes 71 and 73 from electric trolley buses to battery-electric buses (BEBs). This will include the conceptual design for the renovation of the North Cambridge Carhouse, which will house the Route 71 and 73 BEBs. Staff will facilitate a Q&A period to gain feedback and address community concerns.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Members of the public can register online. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

Accommodations:

This meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. The MBTA provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request, including but not limited to interpreters in American Sign Language (ASL) and languages other than English, open or closed captioning for videos, assistive listening devices, and alternate material formats, such as audio tapes, braille, and large print, as available.

For accommodation or language assistance, contact Lydia Rivera at 617-851-1095, or email buselectrification@mbta.com. Requests should be made as early as possible prior to the meeting. For more difficult-to-arrange services including ASL, captioning in real time (CART), or language translation or interpretation, requests should be made at least seven business days before the meeting.