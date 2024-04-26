MBTA Updates Upcoming Red Line Service Change That Begins Next Week

The MBTA announced Friday (April 26th) an update to the upcoming Red Line service change that begins next week. Previously scheduled to begin on May 1, the Red Line will now be suspended daily between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations from May 2-10. In addition to that, from May 2-9, evening Red Line trains will not operate between Park Street and Ashmont stations from approximately 8:30 PM through the end of service every day. Shuttle buses will instead operate to accommodate riders.

This update is to accommodate the two-day extension of Track Improvement Program work currently taking place on the Blue Line.

The MBTA is also announcing an update to the planned weekend Red Line service change on May 11-12. Red Line service will be replaced with free and accessible shuttle buses between JFK/UMass and North Quincy (instead of the previously announced locations of Broadway to Braintree) during the weekend of May 11-12 to accomplish work as part of the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project and the Track Improvement Program.

As previously announced, the Red Line service change beginning next week is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. The Track Improvement Program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more. Riders can learn more at mbta.com/TrackProgram.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between stations. There will be free fares at Park Street and JFK/UMass stations with the fare gates open. The Commuter Rail will be fare free between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Braintree. A page with dedicated information for riders is available at mbta.com/RedLine with additional information available at mbta.com/alerts.

The important work accomplished during this Red Line service suspension means riders will experience a more reliable trip with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems. Riders will also be provided with a safer ride as a result of this state of good repair work.

The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service. We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes.

