MBTA Virtual Public Meeting March 15 On Proposed Fare Policy Changes

The MBTA will host a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. to collect public feedback on proposed fare policy changes to support Fare Transformation. These proposed changes include:

· Ending “Passback” : Currently allowed through the legacy fare system, the same CharlieCard or CharlieTicket loaded with fare value can be used to allow multiple riders through a fare gate. The MBTA refers to this practice as a “passback.” In order to have “proof of payment,” introduce mobile and contactless payments, and integrate the Commuter Rail without creating pricing errors, “passbacks” will be discontinued.

· Fare Media per Rider : Customers aged 12 and older will need to have their own fare media to ensure riders do not experience unexpected duplicate charges at fare gates and on fare readers as well as for riders to be able to provide proof of payment.

· $3 Fare Media Fee and Free Card Distribution : There will be a $3 card cost for most new fare media issued by the MBTA. The MBTA recognizes that the cost for fare media may be a burden for some riders and is currently developing a plan to distribute free Charlie Cards to minority and low-income communities through partner organizations. Cards will continue to be free to Reduced Fare Riders and for all riders purchasing a 1-Day Link Pass on a new Charlie Card.

· “One More Trip” Protection on Charlie Cards : The upcoming fare media will allow riders to board with low/zero balance to improve convenience and avoid leaving riders stranded.

The MBTA welcomes public comment on these proposals. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Members of the public can register for the meeting online. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

The official public hearing on these fare proposals will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 PM. For specific details to access these virtual meetings and/or to submit direct comments regarding these proposed updates and changes, please email publicengagement@mbta.com. The public may submit comments through Thursday, March 31.

Accommodations:

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation and/or language services, please email publicengagement@mbta.com.

Para más información o para pedir arreglos razonables y/o servicios lingüísticos, por favor envíe un e-mail publicengagement@mbta.com.

如需進一步瞭解或要求合理的便利設備和/或語言服務，請電郵publicengagement@mbta.com.

如需进一步了解或要求合理的便利设备和/或语言服务，请电邮publicengagement@mbta.com.

Para mais informações, ou para solicitar serviços de acesso e/ou linguísticos em termos razoáveis, contactar por email publicengagement@mbta.com.

Pour plus d’informations ou pour obtenir un accommodement raisonnable et/ou des services linguistiques, veuillez envoyer un publicengagement@mbta.com.

Đểbiết thêm chi tiết hoặcđểyêu cầu những hỗtrợhợp lý và/hoặc các dịch vụngôn ngữ, vui lòng publicengagement@mbta.com.

For more information and to sign up for the meeting, visit mbta.com/servicechanges, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.