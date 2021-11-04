McCallum Family Thanks Police, Prosecutors For Their Efforts

The man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Christopher McCallum has been sentenced to serve three to four years in state prison.

A Norfolk Superior Court jury found Matthew Potter, of Weymouth, guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 2. The jury acquitted Potter on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one count of simple assault. The verdicts came on the second day of jury deliberations following a week-long trial.

Potter was sentenced to serve three to four years in prison after the guilty verdict was announced.

Potter had been accused of fatally punching McCallum, age 44, of Bridgewater. McCallum was rushed to Boston Medical Center around 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2019, when he was found bleeding and unconscious outside the Nickerson American Legion Post on Moon Island Road after police responded to a report of a large disorder. McCallum died on Jan. 28, 2019, after being taken off life support.

McCallum was survived by his wife Kathy and their sons Ryan, Michael and Christopher.

In a statement released by her brother, Bill Doyle, Kathy McCallum thanked prosecutors and police for their work during the investigation and trial.

“Our family and friends would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Special Prosecutor Dan Bennett and John Fanning and Meaghan Walker of the Massachusetts State Police for their hard work and dedication to bring us to this day,” the statement said.

“We waited just shy of 3 years to receive a small sense of justice following my husband Chris’ homicide. We take solace in the knowledge that Matthew Potter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a jury and will serve 3 to 4 years in prison for his reckless actions, however no sentence will ever equal the life sentence imposed on all of us without Chris in our lives.”

Prosecutors had said Christopher McCallum was at the Nickerson Post that night with his brother, William, to see a concert. Matthew Potter was also in attendance at the concern that night with his brother Steven, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Christopher McCallum tried to break up a fight in the parking lot between Matthew Potter and William McCallum. Matthew Potter’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said the McCallum brothers were the aggressors.

The McCallum brothers ended up in a fray with Matthew Potter, who prosecutors said punched Christopher McCallum, who fell and hit his head.

An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner’s office determined McCallum’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

The Potter brothers were indicted in November 2019 following a months-long investigation. Steven Potter was charged at that time on two counts of assault and one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. His charges are not related to McCallum’s death, prosecutors have said, but to two other victims from the same incident. Steven Potter’s trial will be held sometime next year.

Christopher McCallum grew up on Deerfield Street in Squantum and was a 1992 graduate of North Quincy High School. He was captain of North’s football and hockey teams his senior year and was inducted into the Quincy-North Quincy High Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Following the Potters’ arraignment, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey named an independent prosecutor, Daniel Bennett, to oversee the case. In a statement announcing the assignment, Morrissey said his office has no direct conflict of interest, but public confidence would be reinforced by the appointment of an independent prosecutor.

Bennett served as the secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security during Gov. Charlie Baker’s first term in office. Before working under Baker, Bennet had been the first assistant district attorney in Worcester County and prior to that had been a prosecutor in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties.