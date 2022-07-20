Meaghan E. Luce lost her battle to an eating disorder which caused her untimely death. She has joined her parents, Glenn Luce of Charlestown and Ann Marie O’Malley-Luce of Quincy, in heaven.

Dear sister of Adam Luce and his wife Christina of Omaha, NE and Colleen Freeman of Worcester, as well as her devoted aunts and uncles, James O’Malley and his wife Joan of Dorchester, Beatrice Thompson of Needham, John O’Malley and his wife Martha of East Bridgewater, Maureen Houde and her husband Kevin of Quincy, Edward O’Malley and his wife Kathleen of Foxboro, Thomas O’Malley of Bridgewater, the late Stephen O’Malley and his wife Eileen of Dorchester, Carol Acito and her husband Vincent of Holbrook, Kevin O’Malley and his wife Katharine of Wilmington, her late uncles Michael, Eugene and Richard O’Malley, her late aunt Mary Luce of Charlestown and Elizabeth Crosby of Northern MA. She is the beloved aunt to Connor and Brody Tracey. She is also survived by numerous cousins, countless friends including very close friends Amanda Tracey of Taunton and Christine Barrington of Waltham.

Meaghan was beautiful with a smile that could light up the room. She was kind-hearted, giving, empathetic, selfless, loving, caring, genuine, and had a great sense of humor. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her.

“Meaghan always made us laugh till we had tears streaming down our faces. I know now next time it rains she’s putting on a show in heaven. Until we meet again – we love you.”

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel 237 Sea Street Quincy 02169. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately following at Blue Hill Cemetery 700 West Street Braintree 02184.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to https://www.medainc.org/donatetoday/ (donation in memory of Meaghan) or Nationaleatingdisorders.org (no in memory).

