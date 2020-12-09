Meeting On Quincy Bus Depot Proposal Dec. 16

The construction of the new Quincy Bus Maintenance Facility is part of the MBTA’s Bus Modernization Program. The MBTA is designing a new bus facility at 599 Burgin Parkway to replace the old Quincy facility. The new facility will accommodate battery electric buses and allow for more potential service in the future.

At this meeting, the MBTA will present an updated design plan, review project status updates since the last public meeting in June, and have an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. The MBTA encourages public participation and invites all to join this virtual meeting. To register for the virtual meeting , please visit mbta.com/quincybus and click on the link for the event.

This meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. The MBTA provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request (including but not limited to interpreters in American Sign Language and languages other than English, open or closed captioning for videos, assistive listening devices and alternate material formats, such as audio tapes, Braille and large print), as available. For accommodation or language assistance, please contact Lydia Rivera by phone at 617-851-1095 or QuincyBus@MBTA.com