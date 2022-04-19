Megan Allen Retiring As Thomas Crane Public Library Director

Megan Allen will retire as the director of the Thomas Crane Public Library later this spring after a career spanning more than 35 years at one of the state’s most visited library systems, the last nine years at its helm, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday.

Allen started working as a librarian TCPL in 1986, serving in a range of roles before being promoted to lead the library by Mayor Thomas Koch in 2013. Allen was pivotal in steering the Library into the digital era and led efforts to expand hours and programming at the main library in downtown and its three neighborhood branches. Free events and classes for all ages increased by 200 percent under her leadership.

“The Thomas Crane Public Library is a treasure, and Megan has been truly outstanding steward in not only preserving its role in the community through some incredibly challenging times but expanding what the Library has to offer and reaching so many new groups throughout the city,” Koch said. “She will certainly be missed and I wish her well in a very well-deserved retirement.:

Allen said among the things she is most proud of was nurturing an organization that pays close attention to changing community needs and continuously adapts services and programs to address those needs and make a real difference in the lives of Quincy residents. That included expanded services for limited English proficiency residents, adult basic education, citizenship material and classes; book share programs at the City’s food pantries and Quincy Housing Authority buildings; and partnerships with community service organizations like Father Bill’s/Mainspring, Quincy Community Actions Programs and Bay State Community Services.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to serve the City of Quincy as part of the TCPL team. When I came to Quincy as a newly minted librarian, I thought this job would be a brief stepping stone but it turned out to be an entire career, as challenging and rewarding as it could possibly be,” said Allen. “It’s difficult to leave but it’s the right time for the next director to lead the library into a post-pandemic world.”

Allen will be succeeded by Sara Slymon, the director of the Brookline Public Library for the last eight years and a past director of the Randolph Public Library. The Library Board of Trustees conducted a rigorous search over the last several months, and voted unanimously to recommend Slymon’s appointment to Mayor Koch.

Mayor Koch will appoint Slymon effective June 1.

The Board of Trustees will host a public retirement reception for Allen on Tuesday, May 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Richardson Building of the Main Library. All are welcome.