Mellissa A. Compston, 39

Mellissa Ann Compston, 39, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Born in Quincy on Nov. 12, 1981, she was the daughter of John E. Meaney and his wife Marilyn “Lynn” of Dorchester and the late Suzan Compston, who died in 1998. She is also survived by many loving cousins, extended family and friends.

Mellissa attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1999. She continued her education at the New England School of Broadcasting

Mellissa was very passionate about caring for people and animals. She loved music and traveling to Disney World. Mellissa loved the water, swimming and going to Chatham and Ships Way on Cape Cod. She enjoyed walking, being outside in nature, participating in the AIDS Walk and volunteering her time at the Victory Program in Boston.

Mellissa loved her family more than anything. She was selfless, determined, devoted to the cause, passionate, brave and a survivor of numerous trials and tribulations. Mellissa’s legacy is her deep desire to help those in need. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mellissa’s name may be sent to Advocates, 1881 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or by visiting advocates.org/support-advocates.

Friends and family who cannot gather together with Mellissa’s family at this time, may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.