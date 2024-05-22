Memorial Day Ceremony Aboard USS Constitution

USS Constitution will be open for public tours on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2024, and will fire a 21-gun salute, starting at noon. The salute will consist of one

round being fired a minute, for 21 minutes. The crew will also hold a special presentation at 11:30 a.m. honoring Gold Star families as well as Sailors and Marines who died while serving aboard USS Constitution.

The title of Gold Star family is reserved for families of U.S. service members who have died in the line of duty. It is meant to honor these service members while acknowledging their families’ loss, grief and continued healing. U.S. Navy regulation directs all ships, with a saluting battery, to fire salutes once a minute for 21 minutes beginning at noon in recognition of Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff in the morning, and is raised to full height following the 21-gun salute, a custom honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the morning and living veterans for the rest of the day.

USS Constitution remains open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and

America’s Ship of State. She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.