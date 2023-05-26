Memorial Day Ceremony Monday At Hancock-Adams Common

By SCOTT JACKSON

The city’s annual ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day will be held at the Hancock-Adams Common in Quincy Center Monday, May 29.

The ceremony will take place on the common the morning of Monday, May 29, following the annual Memorial Day parade. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave. The procession will travel up Hancock Street to Temple Street to Coddington Street and end at the common, the public space located between City Hall and the United First Parish Church.

Wreaths will be placed on the tombs of John and John Quincy Adams, who are entombed in the church’s crypt, as part of this year’s ceremony.

The Memorial Day ceremony has traditionally been held at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. Because of ongoing work within the cemetery, this year’s Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Hancock-Adams Common.

The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is Robert Perchard, a retired Army sergeant major and retired Quincy police detective lieutenant.

Perchard was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations during his time in the service, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with two oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Medal with numeral 3, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon with numeral 6, Master Parachutist Badge, Spe cial Forces Tab, and Expert Marksmanship Badge for the M16 rifle.

Perchard is a life member of the VFW Post 613 in Quincy and Chapter 54 of the Special Forces Association in Boston. He is also a member of American Legion Post 380 in Quincy, the Massachusetts Police Association, and the Quincy Lodge of Elks, among other organizations.

Among the units participating in this year’s parade are: the Quincy Police and Fire Honor Guards, the Quincy Veterans Council Color Guard, the city’s veterans’ organizations, the Windjammers drum squad and marching band, a rag time band, the Hobo marching band, the North Quincy High School Air Force Junior ROTC, Boy and Girl Scouts, Quincy Fire Department vehicles, Brewster Ambulance vehicles, and the Quincy-North Quincy High School band.

In the event of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. that morning in the auditorium of Quincy High School. For more information, call 617-376-1193.