Memorial Day Ceremony Monday At Mount Wollaston Cemetery

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy’s annual ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day will return to Mount Wollaston Cemetery this year.

The ceremony will take place inside the cemetery on the morning of Monday, May 27, at the conclusion of the annual Memorial Day parade. The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. that morning from Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave. The procession will march along Quincy Avenue, Hancock Street, Temple Street and Coddington Street en route to the cemetery.

The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is Kipp Caldwell. Caldwell is the brother of the late Sgt. Charles Todd Caldwell of the 115th Military Police who was killed in Iraq in 2003.

The son of Charles and Gladys Caldwell, both Quincy Public Schools teachers, Kipp has worked at North Quincy High School for 31 years as a math teacher, department head and coach. He is married to Nicole Caldwell, who directs Campus Kinder Haus in Quincy, and has four children: Samantha, a fifth grade teacher at Bernazzani Elementary School in Quincy; Jessica, a chemistry teacher at Norwell High School; Ashley, a recent college graduate looking to teach elementary school; and Nathan, a rising sophomore at Eastern Nazarene College studying to be a physical therapist.

The Quincy American Legion Post 95, William R. Caddy Detachment 124 of the Marine Corps League, Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post 382, Houghs Neck American Legion Post 380, Cyril P. Morrissette American Legion Post 294, and the George F. Bryan Post 613 Veterans of Foreign Wars are all scheduled to participate in the parade.

Also participating in the parade are the Quincy Police and Fire Honor Guards; Quincy Veterans’ Council Colors; Windjammers Drum Squad; Sea Cadets Squadron Zulu; a rock band trailer; Gold Star families in vehicles; American Pop Band marching band; junior ROTC; Dixie Land band in a trailer; Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; and the Quincy-North Quincy High School marching band. Vehicles from Brewster Ambulance, the Quincy Fire Department and the Quincy Emergency Management Department will participate as well.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the auditorium at Quincy High School, 100 Coddington St, at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Call 617-376-1194 for more information.