Memorial Ghost Bike Installation Ceremony For Guanghui Gao Monday

Quincycles will hosting a memorial ghost bike installation ceremony Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Hancock Street and Albion Road in Quincy, in honor of Guanghui Gao, who was struck by a vehicle and killed on September 26, 2023.

This ghost bike will be a memorial to the life of Guanghui Gao and a reminder of our shared vulnerability when traveling.

The ceremony will take place at 10 am at the corner of Hancock Street and Albion Road in North Quincy and will be led by representatives from Quincycles and MassBike in support of the Gao family. Members of the community are invited to attend.

“Guanghui Gao was one of two Quincy bicyclists who died on our streets last year,” said Irene Lutts, president of the volunteer advocacy group Quincycles. “A third bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. 2024 started with a pedestrian killed in the first week. Riding a bike or walking in Quincy should be a comfortable, safe transportation option. These crashes are tragic for all involved and they are preventable with investment in better roadway design. No one should lose a loved one to unsafe roads.”

The city’s Traffic, Parking, Alarm, and Lighting Department has a goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2040 as outlined in the department’s Transportation Safety Action Plan revised in 2022.

The number of people bicycling in Quincy showed a steady increase from 2020 to 2022 according to data collected by the Mayor’s Bicycle Commission.

Quincycles is a group of Quincy residents advocating for bicycle infrastructure on city streets and promoting responsible bicycling as a means of transportation, recreation, and exercise in Quincy. More information about the group and these events can be found on their website at www.Quincycles.org or by email quincycles@gmail.com.