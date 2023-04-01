Meredith J. Baker, 59

Meredith J. Baker, age 59, of Rockland, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, after a long illness, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Meredith was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Braintree, and was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1981. She was also a graduate of Gordon College in Wenham and later received her Master’s degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton. She lived in Rockland for many years.

She was employed in higher education and was the Process and Systems manager at Berklee College of Music in Boston for several years. Previously, she was the registrar at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy.

Meredith grew up in the faith community of Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy and continued working in the ministries of various South Shore churches. During healthier times she was an avid tennis player.

Beloved daughter of the late Dorothy J. (Pratt) and Walter M. Baker, Sr.

Devoted sister of Walter M. Baker, Jr. and his wife Alexandra of Braintree, Edward F. Baker and his wife Mary Ann of Franklin, Derelyn K. Kahler of Weymouth, Glenn A. Baker and his wife Rebecca of Hingham.

Loving aunt of Walter M. Baker III and his wife Caitlin, Danielle J. Gilson and her husband Mark, Nicole J. Void and her husband Dennis, Jacqueline E. Baker, Steven J. Kahler and his wife Deena, Kevin B. Kahler and his wife Jette, Darya A. Baker, Andrew A. Baker and Aaron B. Baker.

At the request of Meredith’s family, funeral services and interment were private.

For those who wish, donations in Meredith’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.