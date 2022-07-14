Merrymount Parkway Construction Begins Aug. 1st

Mayor Thomas Koch announces that construction on Merrymount Parkway will begin Monday, Aug. 1st.

The project will improve the road and sidewalks, plant new trees, add bike lanes, and give the roadway much more of a parkway look. The work is being done by contractor K.R. Rezendes, Inc. of Assonet who was the low bidder on the project.

The project will replace dilapidated sidewalks with new larger sidewalks for pedestrian safety. Bike lanes will be added and plantings will be enhanced along the roadway. Utilities have been placed underground and decorative lighting will be added.

“Merrymount Park is our busiest and most prominent park in the city,” Koch said. “It is bisected by a busy commuter road that diminishes the beauty and historic feel of the park. This project will enhance safety for the thousands of people, young and old, that visit this park on a regular basis. It will also improve the aesthetics of the roadway and the areas around the road. This project was a long time coming and I am glad to get it launched.”

Work will begin on the northern section of the road in an effort to limit disruption to Central Middle School. New larger sidewalks, a pedestrian safety island, and a reduced turning radius to slow down traffic will be added at the northern end. New trees will be planted along the road by Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“The park is busy seven days a week and we have informed our construction partners that we must maintain access to all of our park facilities at all times, “said Natural Resources Commissioner Dave Murphy. “I expect that there will be some disruptions and inconveniences associated with a project of this magnitude but anyone familiar with the condition of the roadway and sidewalks will understand the need for the project.”

Motorists that have options to avoid the area during August and September are encouraged to do so.