Quincy Teacher – A Cardiac Arrest Survivor – To Throw Out First Pitch At Fenway Park Friday

Michelle Ramponi, an active wife, mom and teacher at the Montclair Elementary School who survived cardiac arrest last fall, will throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park Friday before the Red Sox take on the New York Mets at 7 p.m.

Joining her on the mound will be her main surgeon, Dr. Akinobu Itho, her husband, Matt and their three-year-old daughter, Ava. Matt Ramponi is the head coach of the boys’ basketball team at Quincy High School. The Ramponis are residents of Hanover.

In October 2022, Michelle Ramponi, 33, began experiencing weakness and chest discomfort, which she attributed to fatigue from being on her feet all day. However, on Oct. 26, Michelle drove herself to the local emergency room. As her husband, Matt, arrived, she was being transferred to the cardiac intensive care unit. Her heart was severely weak and she required escalated support. She was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she soon went into cardiac arrest.

Medical teams worked to resuscitate Michelle before placing her on ECMO support. Dr. Akinobu Ito recognized that she was in cardiogenic shock likely due to myocarditis and implanted Impella 5.5® with SmartAssist® to support her heart and allow it to rest.

After four days of support, ECMO was removed. Eight days later, Michelle’s heart function dramatically improved and Impella® was weaned and removed. One month after entering the hospital, Michelle returned home to Matt and their daughter, Ava, who was two years old at the time.

Michelle’s determination and strong support team motivated her to overcome every obstacle and make a full recovery. She is grateful for her dedicated medical team but most importantly, she is thankful to raise her beautiful daughter.

Michelle has taught at Montclair Elementary School for 11 years.

Matt credited the medical team for saving his wife’s life.

“Soon after being on these amazing machines and being fortunate to have the best hospitals in the world in our backyard, with miracle workers, Michelle came through and is now recovering,” he said.

The Red Sox-Mets game will be broadcast on NESN.