Michael A. Barba, Jr., age 85, of Cohasset, died peacefully, Monday, July 5, 2021 at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his loving family. He will be dearly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him and to have been loved by him.

Mike was born in Boston, to the late Michael A. and Tina (Marcelli) Barba. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1953, and attended Northeastern University.

He had lived in Cohasset for four years, previously in Rockland, and earlier in Braintree for over thirty-five years. There isn’t a person who met him who didn’t immediately feel drawn to him for his warmth, kindness, and humor, from his early days in Quincy and Scituate, to coaching his children in Braintree in baseball, hockey, and softball. In his later years, he was a main stay in the daily lives of his children and grandchildren.

Mike was proud to have served in the United States Navy during the 1950s. He was employed with the Boston Edison Company for forty years and retired in 1994 as a supervisor with the electrical department. Mike was a member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments. PopPop never missed a game, concert, play, graduation, Derby grandparent day, or family holiday.

Beloved husband of the late Arlene F. (Dwyer) Barba. Devoted father of Michael A. Barba III and his wife Ann of Scituate, Kimberly M. Canney and her husband Paul, and Alicia A. Rawson and her husband Michael, all of Cohasset. Loving grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Amanda, Julia, Evan, Hannah, Sarah, Camerin, and Cole. One of four siblings, he was the dear brother of Winifred Viera of Connecticut and predeceased by Dolores Martin and Janet Barba.

Memories Mike held dear included playing against Bob Cousy at the Boston Garden during high school basketball; attending the 1980 Rams vs. Steelers Super Bowl in L.A. with his son, Mike; visiting Spain with his daughter, Kim; and most recently, happily living with his daughter, Alicia, and being a Super Fan to her children at their sporting events. They appreciated every day they spent together and knew how lucky they were.

Wherever he went, Mike ran into people he knew from one of his many adventures, and always remembered their name. Together with his wife, Arlene, he created a beautiful family that will always cherish the memories of trips for ice cream, long car rides to vacations, watching Boston sports, and relaxing together by the pool. We will miss him every day. “See you later, Pal.”

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Mike’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.

