Michael A. Carbonneau, 64, of Weymouth formerly of Quincy, died September 7, 2022.

The eldest of 6 children born to Leon Carbonneau of Quincy and the late Shirley (Johnson) Carbonneau, Michael spent most of his life in Quincy. He was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School where he excelled in his passion for cooking in the culinary arts program, a talent which he enjoyed throughout life.

Michael worked as an Assistant Manager of Parts Distribution with the J.F.White Company, and will be remembered for his cheerful and outgoing demeaner.

He was a long-time member of Quincy Point Congregational Church.

In addition to his cherished father, Leon Carbonneau, Michael is survived by his loving daughter, Amanda Carbonneau of Weymouth. Dear brother of Penny Pauliks and her husband Joe of Florida, Steven Carbonneau and his wife Laura of Wareham, Vicky McNamara and her husband Kevin of Weymouth, Wendy Smith and her husband David of Weymouth and Richard Carbonneau and his wife Mandy of Michigan. Also survived by his former wife Kim (Pearsons) Carbonneau of Weymouth, many cousins including Dawn Bertrand of Weymouth, a large extended family and good friends.

Arrangements are private, and entrusted to Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy www.HamelLydon.com.

Those wishing may make contributions in Michael’s name to: Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy MA 02169.