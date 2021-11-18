Michael A. McDonough, 44

Michael Anthony McDonough of Quincy, died suddenly on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He was 44 years old.

He was born to the late Myles McDonough and Maria (DiOrio) and raised in Squantum. Mike graduated from North Quincy High School in the class of 1995. After graduated, he starting working as a machinist for DJ Cutter Fabrication, where he worked for over 10 years.

Michael could never pass up an opportunity to crack a joke. He loved to make people laugh but more than anything he loved his son Dylan.

He is survived by his cherished son Dylan McDonough and Dylan’s mother, Shannon, both of Braintree. Loving brother to Myles McDonough and Jason McDonough, both of Squantum. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 22, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 23 at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.