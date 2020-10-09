Michael A. McKinnon

Michael Andrew McKinnon of Bridgewater and formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Monday October 5, 2020.

Born in Boston, he was the son of Mary K. McKinnon of Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. Michael was a past member of the Quincy Yacht Club. He enjoyed boating, and was a talented sketch artist. Michael was extremely proud of reaching his sobriety, and reconnecting with his family and friends over the past several years.

Michael was the grandson of Kathleen McKinnon of Quincy and the late Robert McKinnon. He was the nephew of Kevin McKinnon and his wife Lynne of Quincy, Terrence McKinnon and his wife Melissa of Marshfield, and the late Gregory McKinnon. Michael is also survived by his cousins Katherine, Gregory, and his Goddaughter Elizabeth McKinnon of Quincy; Tyler, Rebecca, Ryan, and his Godson Kyle McKinnon of Marshfield.

In light of current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, all services are private. Friends wishing to offer condolences may contact the family directly or by visiting keohane.com.

The McKinnon family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Jamaica Plain VA Center – SARTP Unit. We are deeply appreciative of their loving assistance and support. It is because of them that we had Mike back in our lives for the past 3 years. If you would like to assist us in providing support for other families, please make a donation in Mike’s name to: VAMC,150 S. Huntington Ave. (135), Boston MA 02130 “Donation Goes To SARTP” (Substance Abuse Residential Treatment Program)