Michael A. Russo, 74

Michael A. Russo, age 74, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born in Quincy, to the late Angelo M. and Leonora (Varrasso) Russo. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1967, and later received an Associate degree from Bridgewater State University. He lived in Braintree for six years, previously Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as a facilities manager for the CB Richard Ellis Group and maintained various Bank of America locations in the Greater Boston area for many years.

Michael served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy and was recently honored for fifty years of service.

He was an avid Boston sports fan.

Most of all, Michael was devoted to his family, especially to his children and grandchildren. He loved attending their games and sporting events and was proud of all their many accomplishments

Beloved husband for forty-seven years of Deborah S. (Erickson) Russo.

Devoted father of Michael A. Russo and his wife Lindsay of Braintree, Jeffrey W. Russo and his wife Courtney of Dedham, Jennifer F. Russell and her husband Ryan of Weymouth.

Loving Papa of Luca Russo, Lily Russo, Kiera, Caiden, and Patrick Russell.

The last of four siblings, Michael was predeceased by Augustine J. “Gus” Russo, Richard J. Russo, and Marie A. Grant.

Michael is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, December 5, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481.

