Michael A. Sheehan, 50

Visiting hours for Michael A. Sheehan, age 50, of Quincy will be held June 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington.

Mr. Sheehan died June 17.

Beloved son of Jean F. Sheehan of Abington and Dennis A. Sheehan and wife Doreen of Mansfield; loving brother of Joseph M. Sheehan and wife Beth of Abington and Ronald A. Sheehan and wife Maura of Braintree; loving uncle to Jonathan W. Sheehan, Brenna J., and Hannah D. Sheehan; former husband of Karen Sheehan of Uxbridge. Also, survived by girlfriend Renee Gaura-Vangestal and close friend Jackie Chapman.

Mr. Sheehan was a dedicated member of Local 7 Iron Workers of Boston, Local 195 Stage Hands, and Local 481 Movie Technicians.

Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.