Michael A. Valletta Jr., 64

Michael Anthony Valletta Jr., of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 64.

Born in Boston on Feb. 21, 1958, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Beverly (Vozzella) Valletta.

Michael was a proud member of the Army, and was always so proud to share stories from his time in the military. Michael cherished his family above anything else. Holidays, celebrations, and phone calls with his family and friends put a smile on Michael’s face more than anything in this world. He was also a gifted plumber, and was not only a service provider for his clients, but touched the lives of everyone he met.

Michael was the beloved husband of Marisol (Pascual) Valletta of Quincy, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the dear brother of Donna M. Francis and her husband Joe of Brockton and Albert J. Valletta and his wife Andrea of North Carolina. Michael was the cherished cousin of Michael Gillis and his partner Gretchen Schnell of Minnesota, and devoted friend of John Noble of Weymouth. He was the loving uncle of Joey Francis of Brockton, Stacy Francis of Brockton, Dana Valletta of Brazil, Justin Valletta of North Carolina, and Joseph Valletta of North Carolina.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Michael’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

