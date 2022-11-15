Michael B. Tobin, 63

Michael B. Tobin, age 63, of Weymouth, died suddenly, Friday, November 11, 2022 at home.

Michael was born in Quincy, on August 29, 1959, the third of five children to Robert A. Tobin and the late Charlotte R. “Becky” (Johnson) Tobin.

Michael was a loved son, brother, and friend to many. He was a graduate of Weymouth Vocational High School, and shortly thereafter retained employment with GTE Sylvania for many years. He then became a self-made entrepreneur, running many small, successful businesses throughout his lifetime. He had a big heart and a very quick wit. Michael was very generous to help others in need and loved animals.

Michael’s hobbies included his travels with his friends, and he especially enjoyed trips to the beach. He was an avid sports fan who loved all of his Boston teams.

Beloved son of Robert A. Tobin, retired probation officer, Hingham District Court, of Weymouth and the late Charlotte R. “Becky” (Johnson) Tobin.

Devoted brother of Robert J. Tobin, USMC, Ret. of Gretna, La., and his late wife Jainagul “Gina” Mukashevna Tobin, Leslie K. Tobin of Weymouth and her late husband Ralph A. Goodick, Julie E. Tobin Barns and her husband Thomas, Capt., USN, Ret. of Manassas, Va., and the late Timothy A. Tobin.

Loving uncle of Asia and Tobias Tobin, Ashley Taylor and her husband Dan, Timothy Tobin and his wife Yesenia, Michael A. Tobin, Sarah and Paige Miller, Douglas, Madison, and Julie K. Barns.

Great uncle of Jaxson, Jake and Emersyn, Kynslee, Gracie, Natalie, and twins Tatum and Hudson.

Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 16, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, November 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.