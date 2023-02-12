MIchael D. Donaghue, 70

Michael David Donaghue, 70 of Quincy, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2023. Michael was born in Boston to Margaret M. Donaghue and the late David J. Donaghue. Michael attended NQHS, RPI and UMass and lived in Quincy for much of his life.

Michael had a varied, interesting career working for Raytheon, owning an exterminating business and finishing his career working in the family business at David J. Donaghue Insurance in Quincy. Michael was an avid reader and book collector with an incredible wealth of knowledge. He was married to the love of his life, Maria for 45 years and together adopted and raised two children. Family was the most important part of his life. We will miss Michael more than words can say.

Michael is survived by his wife Maria (Samodelov) Donaghue, daughter Victoria Donaghue of Haverhill, son Dennis Donaghue of Revere, granddaughter Savanah Mackie of Haverhill, mother Margaret Donaghue of Quincy, siblings Kathleen Donaghue of Westboro, Ann Bowen and her husband David of Wakefield, Mark Donaghue and his wife Kumi of Quincy, Brian Donaghue and his wife Susan of Braintree, Harold Donaghue and his wife Mary Grace Montalto of Quincy, Martha Donaghue and her husband Thomas Zielinski of Braintree, Francis Donaghue and his wife Jennifer of Boston, nieces, nephew and a large extended family. Michael is pre-deceased by his father David and his brother-in-law Kimball Simpson and nephew Brian Simpson of Westboro.

Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home 460 Granite St., Milton, MA are on Wednesday Feb. 15 from 10:00-11:30 a.m., followed by Mass at noon at St. Agatha Church in Milton, MA. Family and friends are invited.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Michael Donaghue to Thomas Crane Public Library attn: Administration or Spinal Cord Society, 19051 County Highway 1, Fergus falls, MN 56537-7609.