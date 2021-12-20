Michael D. Flaherty, 67

Michael Dennis Flaherty, of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 67.

Born in Boston on June 23, 1954, he was the son of the late George G. and Loretta A. (Cowhig) Flaherty. Michael was raised in Dorchester, South Boston, and Quincy, where he attended local schools.

Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 10, 1973. He proudly served his country as a military policeman during the Vietnam War Era and was honorably discharged on January 9, 1976. Following his time in the service, Michael worked as a United States postal worker for the United States Postal Service. He retired in 2004, after many years of civil service.

In his spare time, Michael loved both playing and watching baseball and football. He was a fun loving guy who enjoyed being around his family and friends. Michael loved playing the drums from the time he was a young boy with neighborhood kids to playing in a church band in his retirement.

Michael was the beloved partner of Dianne Eaton of Middleboro, with whom he shared many loving years. He was the devoted father of Courtney Flaherty of Stoneham, and the devoted stepfather of Heather Ibbitson and her husband Neil of Middleboro. Michael was the cherished uncle of Thomas V. Flaherty Jr. and his partner Christina McKillop of Weare, New Hampshire. He was the loving step-grandfather, affectionately known as “Umpa”, of Landon, Gracey, and Lyla Ibbitson, all of Middleboro. Michael was the dear brother of Richard Flaherty and his wife Judi of Salem, MA and preceded in death by his siblings: George Flaherty, Joseph R. Flaherty, John “Jack” Flaherty, Thomas V. Flaherty Sr., Martin Flaherty, Edward J. Flaherty, and Loretta Flaherty. He is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, December 27, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA.

His graveside service and military honors will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:15 AM, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne.

Due to floral restrictions: Memorial donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Melanoma Research Fund.

See keohane.com for online condolences and directions.