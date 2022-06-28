Michael Di Cesare, 66, of Quincy, died suddenly on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He was a beloved husband to his wife Rose for 43 years, father, friend, uncle, son, brother and “Nonno” to his five grandchildren. Michael found great pleasure in attending family events, listening to music, caring for his home, watching Boston sports teams and spending time outdoors. Michael was a research finance accountant for over forty years, working most recently at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He will be remembered as a joyous and loyal person who adored his family and loved to laugh.

Loving husband of Rose (Miele) Di Cesare of Quincy. Loving father of Christopher Di Cesare and his wife Renée of Quincy, and Diana Cavallo and her husband Robert J., Cavallo, Jr. of Weymouth. Cherished son of Vincenza (Marinilli) Di Cesare of Quincy and the late Anthony Di Cesare. Brother of Mary Derbes of Weymouth, and Lisa DeMole of Plymouth. Nonno to Matthew, Alison, Caroline, Lauren and Luciano. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

