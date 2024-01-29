Michael E. D’Andrea, 90

Michael E. D’Andrea, age 90, of Quincy, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Michael (“Mike”) was an US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. After retiring from the United States Postal Service in Boston, he joined his son Michael at D’Andrea Foods Inc. He enjoyed working on his home, yard and garden. He loved spending time with his late wife Shirley, his four children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Michael was a long-time member of the American Legion in Quincy.

Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Shirley (Middendorf) D’Andrea. He was the brother of the late Anthony D’Andrea and Gloria Blanchard. The loving father of the late Michael D’Andrea and his surviving wife Joanne of Quincy, Cynthia D’Andrea of Holbrook, John D’Andrea and his longtime partner Elizabeth Harrington of Sagamore Beach, Laura Conway and her late husband, Norman Conway, of Haverhill. The proud Papa to Lauren and her husband Dillon Darcy of Charlestown, Rachel and her husband Justin Drum of Quincy, Michael D’Andrea and his fiancé Katie Burns of Quincy, Kelsey D’Andrea of East Bridgewater, Daniel Conway and his fiancé Caroline Spicer of Haverhill and Nathaniel Conway of Haverhill. He was the great grandfather of Collins and Hadley Drum and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 28th, from 2-4 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, January 29th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael’s wife Shirley and son Michael, may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.