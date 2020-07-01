Michael E. Graichen

Michael Ervin Graichen, 79, of Quincy, formerly of Warwick and Providence, RI, died peacefully June 26.

Mr. Graichen grew up in Smithfield RI on his parents’ chicken farm, which was on a large pond. There he developed a lifelong love of the outdoors, especially water. Shortly after turning 17, he joined the Coast Guard, serving from 1957 to 1961. He served mainly out of the Castle Hill Station in Newport, RI, but also served on the ice breaker, the Eastwind, in the North Pole towards the end of his service. Mr. Graichen was immensely proud to have served in the Coast Guard and was as patriotic as the day is long.

After the service, he met his first wife, Priscilla (Myrick) Graichen and they wed shortly after. They settled in North Scituate, RI and had three children. After some time, the family moved to Providence, where Michael worked for McGoff and Killgus as a machinist for a number of years. After that, he became a truck driver, driving short and long haul for a number of years until retiring in 1992, when he went legally blind.

Mr. Graichen also lived in Newport,and Smithfield and ended up settling in Warwick in late 2009. There he lived in senior housing making many dear friends, spending many happy days in the sun wiling away the afternoon with them. He also loved listening to country music from artists like Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and the like.

He had a love for life that was apparent to everybody who met him. Mr. Graichen always had a smile on his face and made the best of everyday, no matter what it brought. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved the water and fishing and participated in several of the RI Lions Vision Impaired Persons fishing tournaments. He even won the RI contest twice and the regional contest once.

After some very serious health issues in late 2017, he moved to Quincy to live with his daughter. In August 2018, he went to live in the Brockton VA Community Living Center (CLC) after suffering an amputation. There, he was taken care of by the most caring and compassionate team of doctors, nurses, aides, physical therapists, and recreational therapists. Despite several serious health issues, he lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed the many happy days participating in activities like shooting, bowling, musical activities, socials, and field trips fishing, sailing, and even kayaking. For this wonderful care, his family will forever be indebted to the Boston VA Healthcare System, particularly the staff of the Brockton VA CLC.

He was the son of the late Ervin and Bessie Graichen of Smithfield RI. He is survived by ex-wife, Priscilla Graichen of Providence, and children Lorrie Thomas of Quincy, Debbie Rubio of Providence, RI, and Robin (Al) Graichen of Brooklyn, CT. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and several dear friends.

Due to the current environment and out of an abundance of caution for family and friends, a memorial service will be held for Mr. Graichen at his church, the First Baptist Church of Wollaston in Quincy, at a later date when the church re-opens. Please contact the family for more details.

Memorial donations may be made to VA Boston Healthcare, The 5202 Recreation Account/Building 4 and can be mailed to the VA Brockton Medical Center, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02401, Attn: Voluntary Services Mailbox 135.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.