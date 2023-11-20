Michael E. Moran, 59

Michael E. “Mike” Moran, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Holbrook, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 15th. He was 59.

He was born in Boston to Priscilla and Peter Moran and raised in South Boston before moving to Holbrook as a child. He graduated from Holbrook High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he worked as a plumber for a few years before working with fire safety systems for many years. Eventually he started work as a facilities maintenance technician at an apartment complex in Randolph, where he worked for the past three years.

Mike was Mr. Fix-It and was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors with just about anything. He loved time spent with his family, especially his kids. Whether it was coaching a softball team, renovating a bedroom or going to the movies, he loved it all if it was with his kids. He was always tinkering around the house, be it was his truck, the house or the yard. During his down time, he would watch the History Channel but mostly Ancient Aliens.

He had a boisterous laugh and kind disposition that made him fast to make friends and he could and did make them just about anywhere. Mike was reliable, kind and generous. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 21 years to Eileen Moran (Hoban) of Quincy. Devoted father to Michael, Colleen and Sean Moran, all of Quincy. Loving brother of Peter Moran of South Boston. Also survived my many nieces. Predeceased by his parents, Priscilla and Peter Moran and his sister, Paula Moran Cochran.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 21st, from 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, November 22nd, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Cremation will follow. Burial at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date.