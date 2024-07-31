Michael F. Boyle, 82

Michael F. Boyle, of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester. He was 82.

Michael was born in County Mayo, Ireland on October 4, 1941, and was the son of the late Michael and Winifred Boyle. He was raised in County Mayo and attended local schools.

Michael’s career began as a private plumbing contractor in Dorchester. He later accepted a position as a plumber for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 20 years. He enjoyed his career and the relationships he built. Michael retired in 2009.

Michael loved sports and animals, especially his dog Josie. He enjoyed traveling and made many trips to Ireland over his lifetime. Michael was a good and honest man with a strong work ethic. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Michael was the beloved husband of Catherine Mary (O’Reilly) Boyle. The two married on September 23, 1972. Together they shared 52 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Kevin Boyle of Quincy. Michael was the loving brother of Mary Fitzgerald of Quincy, Nora Boyle of Jamaica Plain, Martin Boyle of Ireland, Patrick Boyle of Ireland, and the late Eamon Boyle of Ireland. Michael was the dear brother-in-law of Patrick and Christine O’Reilly of Limerick, Ireland. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, August 5, 2024, 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 11 AM in Divine Mercy Parish at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171 or Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R E Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171.

