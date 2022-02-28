Michael F. Butts

Lieutenant Michael F. (retired Quincy Fire Department) Butts, of Swansboro NC (formerly of Weymouth, MA) died February 25, 2022, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Michael was born and raised in N. Quincy to the late Mary and James Butts. He was the loving and dedicated husband of 48 years to Trisha (Nee) Butts. Devoted father of Christopher Butts of Falmouth and his wife Jennifer (Hurney); and Stacey Maloney of Weymouth and her husband Daniel. Loving “Pa” of Jonathan Osgood, Leland Osgood, and Madison Butts. Brother of James Butts of Rockland; Captain Joseph Butts, Ret. Manchester NHFD and Betty Now of Florida; John and Cindy Butts of Baldwinville; Marianne and Paul Hemphill of FL; and Eileen and Phil Adler of Newton. Uncle to many nieces and nephews who visited and helped care for him during his illness.

Michael graduated from N. Quincy High School in 1969. He fulfilled his lifelong calling as a firefighter on Quincy Fire Department for 31 years before retiring in 2009. He lived and raised his family in N. Weymouth and was a Past Commodore of the Wessagussett Yacht Club in Weymouth. Michael gave his talent and attention to many other community organizations over the years and was proud to be an Army reservist for 14 years and an Eagle Scout. After his retirement, Michael moved to Swansboro, NC to relax with his wife Trisha while enjoying the ocean, fishing, and much deserved warmer weather.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday March 2nd from 4pm to 8pm in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 40 Sea Street, North Weymouth, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St. in N. Quincy. Private burial at later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Carteret Health Care www.carterethealth.org; Norwell Visiting Nurse Association www.nvna.org; or the Last Call Foundation www.lastcallfoundation.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.