Michael F. Cunningham, 64

A celebration of life for Michael F. Cunningham, age 64, of Dorchester, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory’s Church, Dorchester, followed by a reception at Florian Hall at 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Cunningham died March 18, 2020, after a 15-month battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).

He was a lifelong resident of Dorchester. Mr. Cunningham also spent a great amount of time in Quincy visiting with his family and attending his nieces and nephew’s sporting events. He attended Catholic Memorial High School and Boston State College. He also studied carpentry and became a licensed and talented carpenter. He was co-owner of Cunningham Bros. Painting Company.

Mr. Cunningham was a hard worker and he always had multiple jobs where he made many friends for life. He worked part time as a trainer at the Quincy YMCA, security guard at Legal Seafood, bartender at the Old Dorchester Post and as a meat cutter at the Capital supermarket.

In his spare time Mr. Cunningham enjoyed walking, bike riding, golfing, and traveling especially his trips to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach and Montreal with his friends from the Eire Pub and Old Dorchester Post. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Boston Celtics where he had season tickets for many years.

There are so many people to thank who were there for Mr. Cunningham during his illness but in particular, we would like to thank his friends Joe Lawlor and Don Murphy who supported him unwaveringly during his sickness. We would also like to thank our uncle Arthur O’Leary for taking Mike to his many appointments at Dana Farber in Boston.

Beloved and devoted son of the late James P. and Frances (O’Connor) Cunningham. Brother of James P. Cunningham Jr. and his wife Judi, Joan Lenihan and her husband Edward, Neil Cunningham and his wife Joan, Lawrence Cunningham and his wife Michelle and the late John Cunningham and Mark Cunningham.

For those attending the services, please RSVP to mikescelebrationoflifersvp@gmail.com.

Interment was at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

Memorial donations may be made to cholangiocarcinoma.org/cunningham.