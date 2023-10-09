Michael F. Flaherty, Jr., 94

Michael F. Flaherty Jr., of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. He was 94.

Michael was born in Boston on April 3, 1929, and was the son of the late Michael F. and Anna (Daigle) Flaherty. He was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School. Michael continued his education at Suffolk University where he earned both his undergraduate and law degree, graduating with the Class of 1965.

Michael enlisted in the United States Army on July 9, 1946, and proudly served his country during WWII. He was honorably discharged on November 4, 1947. Michael was devoted to his country and chose a life of service to both the people and our nation. He later enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves on October 1, 1967. Michael earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He served during the Vietnam War and retired on November 14, 1975. Michael remained in the Navy Reserves for 23 years.

Throughout Michael’s career, he served the community as Assistant District Director of the Small Business Administration and after retirement became the Assistant Vice President of Rockland Trust Bank in Rockland, Massachusetts. He was also a Notary Public for 25 years.

Michael was the beloved husband of Joan C. (Susan) Flaherty. The two married on September 19, 1954, in St. Monica Parish of South Boston. Together they shared 69 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Michael F. Flaherty III of Cohasset and Melissa A. McHugh and her husband John of Quincy. Michael was the loving grandfather of Rory and Ronan McHugh, both of Quincy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, October 12, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Michael’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

