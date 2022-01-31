Michael G. Renzi, 63

Michael George Renzi of Quincy passed away on January 22, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was 63.

Michael was a son to his beloved parents, the late, Joseph and Helen (O’Meara) Renzi of Quincy. He was the brother of Jackie and Howie Klingenstein, Joseph and Paula Renzi, Janice and Bill Moody, the late Peter Renzi and Kelly Atkinson, Denise Zachmann and her late husband Brian Zachmann, Lorraine and Richard Le Bel, and Lisa Renzi. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also mourn Michael’s passing.

After attending Quincy High School, Michael worked for Electroswitch in Weymouth. He was a very accomplished tradesman, working mostly in plumbing, painting, and carpentry. Later in his life he worked for the Galvin Foundation, assisting individuals in recovery.

Michael could do anything he set his mind to do. Michael was an avid reader. He also enjoyed exercise walking, music, cooking, building model cars, Corvettes, travelling abroad, and discussing politics along with current and world events.

Michael was a gentle, kind, and caring person with a wonderful sense of humor, always ready to share a joke when an audience was present. He was the proud sponsor of a child of Save the Children for many years, where he also volunteered in an orphanage.

A private service and burial are being planned.