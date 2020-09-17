Michael Greene of Quincy passed away suddenly September 3, 2020.

Son of the Late Evelyn and William Greene. Brother of Janice Bartlett of Middleboro, George Greene of Quincy, John “Jack” Greene of Weymouth, Catherine Murphy of Florida and the late William Greene.

Mr. Greene was a longtime member of the South Shore Camera Club.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Tues, Sept 22 at 10:30 AM in the Sacred Heart Church, Quincy.

Internment at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.