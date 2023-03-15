Michael J. Blasi, 70

Michael J. Blasi, of Deale, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. He was 70.

Michael was born in Boston on August 15, 1952, to the late Michael A. and Dorothy (Salierno) Blasi. He grew up in Dorchester and briefly served in the United States Navy after high school.

Michael worked in the family-owned hardware store, Adams Hardware of Dorchester, while attending University of Massachusetts Boston, where he graduated with a degree in anthropology. He lived half of his life in Massachusetts before moving south and settling in Deale, Maryland. Michael was a government contractor, first as a software engineer, and ultimately as a manager of operations at NASA.

Michael was a talented finish carpenter and handyman. He was known for building toy chests, jewelry boxes, cabinets, and assisting with home renovations. In his spare time, Michael loved being on the water and boating on Chesapeake Bay.

Michael was the beloved fiancé of Karen Mitchell of Deale, Maryland, with whom he shared 21 loving years. He was the devoted father of Kristin Bain and her husband Robert of Brookline, and Michael R. Blasi and his wife Brianne of Plymouth. Michael was the loving papa of Emily and Ethan Bain of Brookline, and Cian and Luca Blasi of Plymouth. He was the dear brother of Patricia Joyce and her late husband Paul of Braintree, Donna Malfy of Rockland, Joseph Blasi of Braintree, Kenneth Blasi and his wife Maria of South Boston, and the late William Blasi and his surviving wife Rosemary of Quincy. Michael is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, March 19, 2023, 2-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

