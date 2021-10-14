Michael J. Gillis, 69

Michael J. “Mike” Gillis, 69, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Mike was born in Quincy on October 7, 1952. He attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1970.

Mike was a sheet metal worker with Local 17. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. In his spare time, Mike loved to golf. An avid sports fan, Mike enjoyed the Red Sox and the Celtics. He visited many baseball fields throughout his life and when he was in high school, was an excelled pitcher and his talents attracted many recruiters. When Mike wasn’t working, he volunteered his time as an umpire for both baseball and softball teams in the Quincy area. He was also a member of the Quincy Elks.

Mike took pride in taking care of his family. He was a generous man with a kind and selfless heart. He would do anything to help someone in need, even if it meant that he would go without. Mike will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Mike was a son of the late Everett and Theresa (Splaine) Gillis. He was the beloved partner of the late Judy Doyle, who died in 2015. Mike was the devoted brother of Stephen J. Gillis of California, the late David Gillis, and the late Thomas Gillis. He was the loving uncle of Daniel Gillis and is also survived by many loving cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Monday, October 18, 2021, 9:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His graveside service will be celebrated on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11 AM in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.